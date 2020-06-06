Father and daughter rescued after falling 20 feet into water in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews rescued a child and her father after they fell off a ramp in Charleston.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 6 at approximately 1:25 PM at 10 Wharfside Street.

As passengers were getting ready to come aboard a commercial tour boat, a two-year-old girl and her father fell off the ramp and approximately 20 feet into the water between the boat and dock.

The crew was able to pull the child and her father out of the water and onto the boat.

The father suffered an injury to his right arm and the child suffered minor injuries.

Charleston firefighters responded to the incident.

EMS transported the child to MUSC Children’s ER and the father to MUSC ER.

According to the boat captain, the current briefly pulled the boat away from the ramp causing the victims to fall into the water.