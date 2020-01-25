Father of one three Pineville shooting victims speaks out

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCBD) – One suspect has appeared in bond court and another is wanted after a triple homicide shooting in Berkeley County on Monday.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Friday detectives have made an arrest in connection to the shooting of three victims in Pineville. Despite the arrest, the investigation is on going.

Michael Gibbs Sr., the father of victim Malik Gibbs says his son had his whole life ahead of him.

“He did not deserve this, not at all,” says Gibbs. “Not at all.”

19-year-old Malik Gibbs was among the three victims killed in Monday’s shooting along with Martice Green and Desmond Williams.

“He’s 19, he’s not even 20 yet,” says Gibbs. “He’s gonna be missed and he is loved but he did not deserve this.”

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis described the murder of Green, Williams and Gibbs as a senseless crime.

“This was a brutal murder, it was a senseless murder, it happened for no reason,” says Lewis.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington on three counts of murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A second suspect, 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey is also wanted in connection to the shooting. McKelevey is believed to still be in the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Despite the arrest, Lewis says the investigation is not over.

“This case is not over with the arrest of one or two individuals,” says Lewis. “We’re going to continue to investigate and apprehend anyone that was involved.”

Gibb’s father says he wants to know why his son’s life was taken so soon.

“Well it’s rough on the whole family, the not knowing part,” says Gibbs. “Why, why did all of this happen.”

Washington waived the opportunity to appear in bond court Friday night. Washington’s bond was denied with the request he has no contact with the victim’s families.