CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man after he attempted to carjack two people and then forced his way into a family’s home with a gun. News 2 spoke with the father of the family who helped stop the suspect.

The man, identified as Deangelo Brown (28) on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The Charleston Police Department says they responded after the man allegedly attempted to rob two people’s cars while they were waiting for the Time to Shine Car Wash to open. CCSO says within minutes, he walked over to the family’s home and confronted one of the children with a gun.

The father says he wants to remain anonymous for the safety of his family, describing the moments he was inside with the suspect fighting to protect his family.

“The gentleman entered our house and place the gun on my 7-year-old’s head and he asked where my dad was,” says the father.

The father says his wife started screaming for him to help. That’s when he disarmed Brown and isolated him in a room. His wife took the gun and her children outside to wait for law enforcement.

“I knew that at the end of the day, I had to keep him on the ground long enough for my wife and kids to get safe. Whatever happened after that point, I was okay with it. Whether that was me walking out, or me dying,” says the father.

The father says he never second-guessed staying inside to protect his family, but says he is not sure when the family will return to their home.

“I knew if my wife and kids were okay, that’s all that really mattered. Moving forward you just piece it together like a puzzle and life goes on,” he says.

Brown is expected to have a bond hearing Thursday.