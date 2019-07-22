FBI issues warning to protect against malware attacks

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations has issued a new warning to keep you from falling victim to malware attacks.

First, they say you should be suspicious of any unsolicited emails that ask for your personal information, even if it looks like it comes from someone you know.

Move your mouse over the email sender and check to make sure the address is accurate.

If you get an unexpected email, even if it’s from someone you know asking you to download something, call them and make sure they sent it to you.

The FBI said you can keep yourself from being hacked by being careful with what you open and download.