FBI offers $10,000 reward for man wanted in connection to armed robbery in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man connected to an armed robbery case in North Charleston.

Officials say Quantavius Murphy was a member of a crew allegedly involved in the armed robbery of an armored Garda Truck at a Bank of America ATM located on Core Road.

Murphy and his associates allegedly emptied the armored truck and stole Bank of America funds.

Murphy is a fugitive believed to be in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Investigators believe he is armed and has a large portion of the profits of the robbery.

He and the other members of the crew are believed to be either members or associates of the Folk Nation gang.

On February 8, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Quantavius Murphy in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.

Murphy was charged with bank larceny and conspiracy to commit bank larceny.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the FBI Columbia Office at 803-551-4200.