FBI searching for individual in on-going child sexual assault investigation

The FBI is asking for your help in identifying a man wanted in an on-going sexual exploitation of a minor investigation.

They said “John Doe 41” may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a male child victim who also appeared in a video.

The video depicting John Doe 41 is believed to have been produced around 2016 to 2018, and is believed to occur primarily in a bathroom.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

John Doe 41 is described as an African American male, likely between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He appears to be a thin-framed individual with black hair.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ , or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).