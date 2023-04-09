ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department will receive support from the FBI as they shift through video footage from the beach shooting that left six people wounded on Friday.

“We are working with our partners at the FBI and SLED to analyze all the evidence that was collected at the scene,” Isle of Palms Police Sgt Matt Storen said.

In a Sunday update, officials said investigators are continuing to sort through videos that are online and were submitted to the department.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Isle of Palms Police tip line at 843-529-3750.