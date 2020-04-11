FDA approves blood purification system to treat COVID-19 patients

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency order for a blood purification system to treat COVID-19 patients.

The system takes a patient’s blood, filters it to reduce amounts of substances called Cytokines and other inflammatory mediators and it then returns the filtered blood back to the patient.

It can be used to treat adults with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the ICU with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure.

The FDA says the approval will expedite the availability of the treatment to coronavirus patients.