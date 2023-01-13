MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal investigation is underway in Mount Pleasant after residents reported a possibly-illegal removal of an eagle’s nest from a cell tower.

Mike Brown lives right across the street from the tower off Rifle Range Road. He’s watched for years as ospreys and eagles made themselves at home on top of the structure.

“Well, seven years ago I watched the osprey build the nest, had their babies and then they leave in the fall and then shortly after the bald eagles show up,” Brown explained.

This yearly cycle was disrupted on Thursday when Brown said he watched crews working on the tower remove an eagle’s nest. He doesn’t believe the birds were in it at the time, but he said he saw them just two days before.

“I mean its seriously heartbreaking, you know. They were kind of my buddies. I was very excited to see them come and go every year,” Brown told News 2.

Brown captured photos and posted them to social media. Word of the removal spread quickly.

“When I got here, there was nothing left of the nest and I do know the eagles were present and unhappy that the nest was gone,” said Cacky Rivers, a local wildlife photographer.

Rivers monitors several nests through her work. She said it’s the middle of nesting season, so the eagles may very well have laid eggs.

“I don’t know what was in there. I don’t know what they found. I have no idea. But I know that they’re done. They no longer have a nest, and they are basically parents that have nothing now and so, they may have to start over if they can. I don’t know if they will with timing or if they have to wait another year,” she said.

Rivers got in touch with both federal and state agencies who reported to the scene. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s website, the removal of eagle’s nests is illegal, unless a permit is issued.

The agency confirmed to News 2 it is investigating the incident but said they can’t comment on active investigations.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released the following statement to News 2.

“The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to reports of the removal of a large raptor nest in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service has initiated an investigation regarding the removal, and inquiries concerning this incident should be directed to Office of Communications, United States Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Regional Office at fw4_comms@fws.gov.”