Federal judge extends Temporary Restraining Order on South Carolina near total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal judge decided to extend the Temporary Restraining Order on South Carolina’s near total abortion ban today.

Prior to the extension, the temporary block was set to expire later today.

According to court documents, a hearing on whether the judge will issue a preliminary injunction has been scheduled for Monday, March, 8.

The state can appeal the ruling if the judge issues the injunction, which would be a more permanent block on the law.

