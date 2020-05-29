Fetter Health Care Network receives emergency grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network (FHCN) announced a $50,000 emergency grant to help with COVID-19 efforts.

According to a press release, the grant will help support the cost of health care expansion for vulnerable populations and expenses for COVID-19 testing sites in Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton and Berkeley counties.

“Access to primary care is what keeps people healthy and out of the hospital, and the frontline work of Fetter Health Care Network and other nonprofit community health centers across the U.S. is more critical than ever with the onset of COVID-19,” said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe.

Nearly 30 million residents rely on federal health centers like Fetter Health Care Network for their health care and the number is expected to rise as more people lose employer-sponsored insurance.

“We are grateful for this critical and immediate support as community health centers work hard to keep communities safe during an unprecedented pandemic,” said Tom Van Coverden, President and CEO of the National Association of Community Health Centers.