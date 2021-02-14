Fetter Health to continue COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Lowcountry in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network announced it will continue hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the month of February.

They will continue distributing the vaccine to people in Phase 1A.

Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, persons age 65 or older, mission-critical government employees, long-term care facility residents and staff, and parents of medically fragile or complex or severely disabled.

Once you arrive at the clinic, anyone who qualifies for Phase 1A should complete an on-site registration, present photo identification in order to verify that you are 65 years of age or older, display proof of employment, if applicable.

Verification for mission critical government employees and health care workers must include two of the following: employer badge, personalized letter from employer, or copy of professional license.

Officials say parents of medically fragile children must provide a signed attestation by a medical provider, which can be found on DHEC’s website.

The schedule for Fetter’s vaccination clinics can be found below: