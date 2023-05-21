NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The speculation was growing for Tim Scott to announce he is running for president.

He launched a book about his life and career and went on a tour in early voting states.

Scott also launched a presidential exploratory committee in April.

We’ve known since the end of April that Tim Scott would be making an announcement Monday, and now we know it’s the beginning of his presidential campaign.

Scott filed to run for president on Frida, and Monday morning he’ll make it publicly official at Charleston Southern University.

As a Charleston native, CSU is his alma mater.

Hundreds are expected to be there for the event.

Doors will open at 9:30 am and start at 11 am.

Governor Henry McMaster commented on Scott’s decision to run, saying it’s a good one.

Tim Scott will be a great candidate, people like him and respect him, and of course now we have two from South Carolina who’ve announced. I don’t know if we’re going to have any more from here but they’re both great candidates,” Gov. McMaster said.

Stick with News 2, we will have live team coverage of the event starting at 4:30 Monday morning.