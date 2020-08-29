Finishing off the weekend with sunshine

We are expecting more sunshine on Sunday, but still a slight chance for a shower.

We’ll start out the day with a cold front gradually pushing south across the region. This will lead to a pleasant Sunday afternoon which will feel slightly less humid. A warm front will lift back to the north on Monday, increasing our humidity. It will stay warm and humid next week with scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, mostly clear, windy, warm and humid. Lows in the low 70s.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.