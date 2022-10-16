NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night.

According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame.

During the initial search of the home, firefighters located one person.

EMS performed lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene.

Crews extinguished the by 12:30 a.m. and began investigating.

The investigation is ongoing.