NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina wants to see some changes made at the North Charleston Fire Department.

William J. Pesature is the PFFASC Vice President. He told News 2, North Charleston firefighters are making an average of $14 an hour.

He also said many employees who have years of experience only make a few cents more than their colleagues who haven’t worked as long.

“Seven years of service as a captain only makes 25 cents more than a brand new captain,” explained Pesature.

According to North Charleston City officials, there are 20 vacancies in the department. Pesature believes that’s creating a snowball effect – open positions are leaving current employees overworked.

“Generally, you have 24 hours on, 48 hours off. But now, a lot of them are working 48 hours on, 24 hours off. Some people are being ordered to work 72 hours and then you’re right back in.”

As a former firefighter himself, Pesature said he’s worried this system puts both first responders and the public at risk. He questioned how effective firefighters will be on the job if they’re being overworked.

He told News 2, he would like North Charleston to implement a pay scale to solve some of these issues.

North Charleston City officials told News 2 they let go nine fire employees in December for not complying with the City’s vaccine mandate. They just hired four new employees at the department who will be starting in the next few weeks.