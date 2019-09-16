Firefighter saves man’s life at Clemson, Syracuse football game

Clemson’s Justyn Ross grabs a pass as Syracuse’s Ifeatu Melifonwu chases during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Steve Jacobs)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – In the right place at the right time, a firefighter is being credited with saving the life of a man who was going into cardiac arrest at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Greg Popps, President of the Fairmount Fire Department, was attending Saturday night’s game between Clemson and Syracuse when he noticed a man losing consciousness.

Popps jumped into action and administered CPR while medical staff was arriving.

Because of Popps’ quick-thinking, the man was conscious and breathing when medical staff arrived to bring him to the hospital.

The man was taken from the Dome with no noticeable issues, according to the fire department.

The fire department posting about the incident on Facebook: