ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — Leaders with the Isle of Palms Fire Department are discussing their response to a home that was destroyed by fire on Goat Island, and the challenges that came with it.

Goat Island can only be accessed by boat and is an unincorporated part of Charleston County, which means it is not overseen by the municipality.

Isle of Palms Fire Chief, Craig Oliverius, explained that there are also no fire hydrants on the island and a response to a fire is difficult.

“You have the building fire that you’re dealing with, but its also a marine fire because you don’t have all the resources you need — so it’s really two different types of specialty fires,” he explained. “And if that fire grows or if it’s wind-driven you have that fire potentially spreading through vegetation — so you really have a wildland fire potentially, a marine fire and a structure fire.”

Chief Oliverius said another challenge in fighting the fire was that the home was already engulfed in flames and was spreading to vegetation by the time the call came in.

Officials told News 2 it took about 45 minutes to get the scene under control once they got there.

“For us, we received the call at 7:35 p.m. and then we got on scene 13 minutes later,” Chief Oliverius explained. “But once we got on scene we still have to bring our own fire hose, we still have to travel down a 600-800 foot dock — and again, it’s not protected with fire hydrants so we have to bring our own water from our marine firefighting vessels.”

Chief Oliverius said around 20 agencies and partners assisted with the response, and there were seven different fire departments working to put out the flames.

He said all of the agencies that responded will come together in the coming weeks for a meeting on the Isle of Palms to discuss the response and what improvements can be made.

“We’ll listen to the radio transmissions, we will go through and we’ll discuss what went well, where we could improve — any resource needs — whether that’s staffing personal, is that equipment based, is it training,” he said.

The Isle of Palms Fire Department also plans to meet with the Goat Island Homeowners Association this week to go over measures they can take in case another emergency happens.