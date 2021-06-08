Firefly Distillery opens new recording studio

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery, known for hosting live bands on the weekend, is taking a step further into the music industry by opening a recording studio.

Scott Newitt, owner of Firefly Distillery, comes from a family of music.

“I’ve played music in high school and college and bands,” said Newitt. “Music has always been a part of our life.”

Newitt might be a little rusty on the drums, but he now has a recording studio filled with them.

The North Charleston studio is not Newitt’s first experience behind the scenes with musicians. He’s been helping upcoming artists for 13 years now.

“We built a studio in McClellanville and wrapped a RV and let bands use our RV and studio because it’s really hard to get… studio time,” said Newitt.

“Now we’re doing live concerts, we thought it would be great to have the studio here and do intimate sessions with the artists who are willing to do it before they perform,” said Newitt as the Lowcountry adjusts to a post pandemic world.

The space is free for touring artists, but you do need to pay the engineer.

“It’s a great way for people without access to studio equipment to get, you to know, their first little three singles to maybe somebody in Nashville. That’s a lot better than out of the garage or off the laptop,” said Newitt.

As of now, the Firefly has had three recording artists come into the studio, but are expecting more in the coming weeks.