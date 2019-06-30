Fireworks and grilling safety for 4th of July

The Fourth of July is approaching and for many people that means it’s time to shoot fireworks and enjoy some barbecues.

However, the North Charleston Fire Department wants to remind people about potential Fourth of July fire hazards and providing tips and recommendations to minimize them.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), revelers should refrain from using consumer fireworks and attend public fireworks displays put on by trained professionals.

Fireworks annually cause devastating burns, injuries, fires, and even death, making them too dangerous to be used safely by consumers.

On Independence Day in a typical year, fireworks account for nearly half of all reported U.S. fires, more than any other cause of fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported these firework-related injuries in 2017:

Fireworks were involved in an estimated 11,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.

There were an estimated 900 emergency department-treated injuries associated with sparklers and 400 with bottle rockets.

Sparklers were the most common type of fireworks causing injury to preschoolers

400 of the 900 sparkler injuries were related to children under five years old.

Young adults 20 to 24 years of age had the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated, fireworks-related injuries in 2016.

The importance of safety is no different when it comes to grills. According to the NFPA, grills should be placed well away from the home or deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

The grill should also be a safe distance from lawn games, play areas and foot traffic.

Keep children and pets away from the grill area. Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around the grill.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease and fat buildup from the grates and trays below and never leave your grill unattended.

The NFPA reported these grill fire statistics: