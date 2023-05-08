This week could be the week we hit 90 degrees or higher for the first time in 2023!

Storm Team Two is forecasting to hit 90 degrees by Tuesday– which is way above average for this time of year.

Within the last several years the average time we hit 90 degrees is within the first week of May, and the earliest we have seen a 90 degree day is March 21st in 2017! The latest we have ever hit 90 degrees was in 2013 on June 8th.

What does this Summer look like for the Lowcountry? The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) forecasts that for the next three months we could have above average temperatures and above average precipitation.

