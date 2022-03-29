ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – For the first time in over a year, a permanent fire chief will oversee the Isle of Palms Fire Department.

Tuesday was Craig Oliverius’ first day on the job as the Isle of Palms Fire Chief. The chief began his career nearly 20 years ago and has taken on a variety of roles including firefighter, apparatus driver, engineer, paramedic, and battalion chief. He most recently served as the deputy chief for the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

The chief spent his first day meeting the team he will be leading. He will oversee 34 full-time employees.

“I have a wonderful group of people here and that’s what I’m doing today. Going out and meeting everybody, talking to them, listening to what they have to say. Just getting a good operational picture,” said Oliverius.

Oliverius is the first person to step into the role of permanent chief, following former Chief Ann Graham’s retirement in December 2020.

While Isle of Palms City officials looked for a permanent leader, Police Chief Kevin Cornett oversaw both departments. Ken Briscoe then took over as Interim Chief in September.

After a months-long search and calls from the community to fill the position, IOP officials made a hire.

According to officials, Oliverius was the top pick out of more than 50 other applicants.

Now that he has officially started, the chief said he will be keeping a close eye on the department’s policies and procedures. He hopes to then use that assessment to develop a five-year strategic plan with goals and objectives for the department.