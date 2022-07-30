BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – Law enforcement agencies in Beaufort County participated in an active shooter training course.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort first responders participated in ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) over several weeks in July.

The course provides research-based active shooter response training and pushes for communication between law enforcement, Fire, and EMS agencies.

BCSO says the ALERRT trains first responders to work together in the event of an active shooter situation.

First responders across the nations have invested time in the ALERRT course since the Uvalde shooting in May.