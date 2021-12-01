First Responders Monument Unveiled in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A monument for first responders is now open to the public at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

The monument is finished after two years of work lead by Town Councilmember Gary Santos and honors current and past first responders.

“It really came out well and our staff did an excellent job being able to create something that I think is going to be here forever,” said Santos.

Emergency response leaders from the town’s fire department, public services division and police department all are thankful to be recognized.

“It’s a great thing. The town, especially council and all the departments that were involved to make this happen, pulled together to a really beautiful monument,” said Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon.

“The town has done a great job of bringing us into the fold for that. The Public Service department for the town does a lot of work,” said Mount Pleasant Public Services Director Andy Weis.

“It’s really meaningful and it breathes new life back into you in terms of your commitment to helping people,” said Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Mark Arnold.

Santos first had the idea for the monument while he was driving around town. He had realized soon after that the park was the best place for it.

“It’s a good area for them to come over, sit down, have a little peace and think about their lives and the things that they do. It was important to have that space for them,” said Santos.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, who lives by Fire Station 3, shared his thanks for those who put themselves in harm’s way for the safety of others.

“We hear every time the sirens start. We have friends and family sometime say ‘Do you ever get tired of that? It happens in the middle of the night, it happens at all times of the day, it happens early in the morning.’ I’m telling you in all honesty we say no,” said Haynie. “That is the sound of you. That is the sound of Mount Pleasant people prepared to lay down their life for others.”

Chief Arnold, Chief Mixon and Director Weis all say that they are looking forward to using the space in the future.

“It’ll be a great place to do retirement ceremonies for the department. There’s National Public Works Week and we could incorporate this monument in some ceremonies associated with that,” said Weis.