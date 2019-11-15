Five hundred sailors volunteer their time at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD) – Today at Patriot’s Point five-hundred sailors volunteered manpower to help complete jobs that otherwise wouldn’t get done.

The event was part of the annual day of caring, an 18-year tradition, here in the Lowcountry.

We spoke to Chris Hauf, the Public Information Officer, about what this means for Patriots Point.

“We benefit from five-hundred sailors from the nuclear power training unit that come here and volunteer for four hours to do all sorts of things that we need done that we just don’t have the manpower to do.” Chris Hauf, Patriots Point

Hayden Burger, a sailor, went on to say that today was all about giving back to their community.

“Supporting the community, our mission is supporting and defending everyone in America. Cleaning up, helping out, that’s why we’re here.” Hayden Burger, Sailor

Burger went on to say, that’s they were there, it’s not all just being over seas.

Hauf said Patriots Point is very thankful to receive help from the volunteers to complete the projects which otherwise wouldn’t get completed.