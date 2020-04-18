Five Lowcountry hospitals expected to receive ventilators from HCA Healthcare

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, HCA Healthcare, announced that they will provide as many as 1,000 ventilators as prat of the American Hospital Association’s collaboration with the federal government and health systems to distribute ventilators to hospitals experiencing a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“One of the guiding principles we had when we went into this COVID-19 battle was to find partnerships—partnerships with other components of the healthcare industry, partnerships with other health systems and partnerships with governments, both local and federal. We’re proud to be part of this public-private sector partnership, and I think it’s going to do great good for the community.” Sam Hazen, Chief Executive Officer, HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare affiliates in South Carolina include these five facilities in the Lowcountry: Trident Medical Center, Centre Pointe Emergency in North Charleston, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center, and Colleton Medical Center.

“HCA Healthcare’s affiliates in South Carolina employ more than 5,000. It’s rewarding to both help our local families and communities, but through HCA be able to help families across the country in a time like this.” Todd Gallati, Chief Executive Officer, Trident Medical Center