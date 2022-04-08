NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flight crews took to the sky Friday at Joint Base Charleston in preparation for this weekend’s “Titans of Flight” air show.

Flight demo teams are preparing for the first air show in the Lowcountry since 2018.

“It’s a full dress rehearsal,” Capt. Aimee Fiedler of the F-16 Viper Demo Team said. “So, we start at the beginning with the jumpers. It’s everything that you’re going to see Saturday and Sunday.”

The teams say practice is critical to make sure they have safe shows over the weekend.

“Mostly what we focus on is learning our show lines,” Fieldler said. “So, we have to maintain a certain distance from the crowd for all of our maneuvers. So, it’s dictated in our regulation how close and far we can be from the crowd for certain maneuvers.”

As much as they enjoy flying, performers say their favorite part of the show is interacting with spectators.

“We get to go and meet with little kids who have never seen something like that, or adults,” F-16 Viper Demo Team’s Master Sgt. Brandon Baden said. “Also, get tons of veterans and other people and it gives them something to connect with us.”

They say they hope people feel inspired by their performance.

“We’re just people doing our jobs,” Fiedler said. “None of us feel like we’re doing anything necessarily special, but the word “pilot” or “superintendent,” things like that, those are words that they sound sometimes unattainable, but we’re here to show that anyone can do this as long as you set yourself up for success.”

And with practice finished, they’re ready to put on a show fans will never forget.

“We’re on the ground,” Baden said. “We get to feel the crowd’s energy while she’s flying. So, when she rips by show-center and everyone’s cheering, that drives right into us when we’re narrating. It is a incredible feeling.”

The “Titans of Flight” air show begins on Saturday and Sunday at noon.