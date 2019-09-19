Florence Co. man charged, accused of trying to pay 10-year-old for sex

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County man has been charged and is accused of trying to pay a 10-year-old for sex.

Jimmy McKnight, 61, of Sellers Road in Effingham, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Wednesday, according to FCSO Major Michael Nunn. McKnight is accused of soliciting a 10-year-old to have sex with him for money “on or about July 14, 2019.”

McKnight was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to booking records. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

McKnight was released on Thursday on a $10,000 surety bond, Major Nunn said.