Florence man accused of sexually assaulting, kidnapping child released on bond

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a child was released on bond Friday.

Booking records show George Robert Hamrick Sr., 49, was released Friday afternoon at 2:46 p.m. on $50,000 bond after spending 108 days in jail.

Police allege that in 2013, Hamrick gave alcoholic drinks to the victim, who was under 18 at the time, and “persuaded the victim into his bedroom.” Hamrick Sr. allegedly “locked the door, forcefully put the victim on a couch and sexually assaulted the victim.”

Hamrick, Sr. turned himself into Florence police on January 14. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.