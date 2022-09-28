FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry.

The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues.

“For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a concern because of the direction that the winds are likely going to come,” said Chief Andrew Gilreath, the Director of Public Safety for the city. “Obviously, the wind gusts are going to be important with trees.”

East Ashley Avenue is know to be a trouble spot for flooding. Sometimes that area washes out and can leave people stranded.

“We have multiple vehicles that can go through high water. We would utilize those if somebody would need to get out,” said Chief Gilreath.

Many visitors are on the island for vacation. Some are planning to stay inside through the weekend instead of leaving.

“We paid until Sunday. We’re going to stay. I’m not worried about the weather. We survived a Tropical Storm several years back,” said Cookie Hyatt who is from the Upstate.

Locals are dining out, biking and surfing before Ian hits.

“I was a little worried at first, but it wasn’t bad. The current is ripping south, but there are some fun rides out there,” said Brent Sausser, who was one of only a couple surfers out around noon on Wednesday.

Sandbags are also available for neighbors and businesses at the beach. Bags are available for pick up at the fire station and can be filled at the boat landing.

The city is in contact with other public safety agencies and its emergency operations team is meeting twice a day

“Everybody knows that the Lowcountry public safety departments all get along really well and work really well together. So we coordinate any kind of need of additional resources through Charleston County and eventually the state if need be,” said Chief Gilreath.

At Bert’s Market the staff has not seen many people come in and buy supplies for the storm yet. But, they’re ready for anyone who needs them.

“We’ll have flashlights, candles, water and all the essentials for hurricanes,” said Andi Welch, a manager at the store.