FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Public Works officials are out monitoring the island for any damage from Tropical Storm Nicole including erosion.

“We are going to see the impacts again after Ian left us fairly exposed so we’re anticipating a fair amount of erosion additionally with this storm today,” said Eric Lutz, the Director of Public Works for the City of Folly Beach.

Crews spent most of Thursday preparing for the impacts of the storm.

“Mostly what we’ve done is prep for the flood waters, clear the drains, check all the tide valves, made sure all of that is in order and we are doing some pumping on the east end of the island,” said Lutz.

Hurricane Ian eroded the beach in some area up to the rocks and boardwalks. This means that the town cannot take another strong hit that will damage the beaches more.

“We’re pretty exposed especially on the east end of the island past Sixth Street East all the way past the Washout. The Washout is chewed up all the way to the rocks,” said Lutz.

The City’s Public Works staff will be out as soon as the storm ends to gauge the level of damage.

“My team will be out in the field just assessing damage if there is any and just looking towards starting the survey process right after the storm,” said Lutz. “I’ll be on the beach front at low tide starting around 3 p.m. hopefully with our consultant. We’ll be doing wild shield surveys.”