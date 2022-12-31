FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s the iconic ball drop in New York City on New Year’s Eve, but here in the Lowcountry, Folly Beach brings in the new year by dropping a giant pair of sparkling flip flops.

It’s a celebration that brings people from all across America.

“The flips flops represent like,” Peter Moody, who is visiting from Charlotte, said, “the big ball in Manhattan represents the city, but the flip flops really represent the beach town. That’s what you’re looking for, that’s what you’re looking for in a beach town right there.”

Since New Year’s Eve 2010, the Flip Flop Drop has been a tradition that brings in the new year in Lowcountry fashion.

“I mean,” Kevin Lestz, who is visiting from Washington D.C., said, “it’s interesting. It’s fun. It’s unique.”

And with the new year, comes New Year’s resolutions. Both big.

“Really just perform well at work,” Adam McConnell, who is visiting from Charlotte, said, “I guess. Yeah, that’s pretty much all it is for me. Bring in a check.”

“Success,” Lestz said. “I need some more success in my life. Just keep on winning and keep going.”

And small.

“Honestly,” Moody said, “I think I’m just going to try to do a cartwheel. That’s going to be my New Year’s resolution. It might take all year, it make take two days, but you know, I’m going to get something done.”

Local establishments say the influx of people celebrating the new year on Folly Beach has been good for business.

“The entire week,” Rita’s Seaside Grille general manager Chuck Isenberg said, “from Christmas all the way through New Year’s, is always a great week for us, and it’s been especially good this year. We’ve been packed really every day this week and looking forward to a great night tonight.”

And they’re looking forward to having a great 2023 as well.

“We,” Isenberg said, “just as always, look forward to taking great care of our guests with great southern hospitality and fantastic food, and have a lot of fun here at Rita’s.”

There will be a firework show on Folly Beach immediately after the clock strikes midnight.