Folly Beach business owners and residents to replace Folly Gras with Mardi Gras block party

Folly Beach, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach City Council cancelled their annual Folly Gras celebration after things got out of hand at 2019’s event but some small businesses and homeowners are hoping to still celebrate the holiday.

While no longer a city sponsored event, some of the city’s bars and homeowners are planning to still celebrate the Mardi Gras holiday. Folly Gras was cancelled permanently after more than two dozen people were arrested at last year’s celebration.

“You know for ten years it was a lot of fun, I’m sorry that it went away,” says Folly resident Sharon Geiger. “Some bad people ruined it for everyone on Folly.”

Folly Gras, an event held to celebrate the holiday and support businesses during the off season left a bad taste in the mouth of residents after several fights and arrests in 2019.

“People just didn’t know how to behave and so the residents you know didn’t like what was happening with it,” says Geiger.

Four of the bars on Center Street including Planet Follywood, The Drop In, Folly Beach Crab Shack and Jack of Cups in Folly are planning a block party style Mardi Gras celebration. Bartender Nathan Dadwin who works at The Drop In says the annual celebration was important for businesses during the off season

“We have these lulls in the season and we need to still bring in some people,” says Dadwin.

Dadwin says the goal of this year’s celebration is to continue on the tradition while celebrating more responsibly.

“It’s definitely a more local’s friendly atmosphere this year,” says Dadwin. “We’re going to have a lot of our friends around, a lot of our good neighbors and support each other.”

Geiger says while she knows Folly Gras will never be the same, she’s hoping the new celebration will have a positive affect.

“And then we could still have all of our festivals and help all of the businesses here make money,” says Geiger. “You know, that’s what it is really all about.”

Geiger says the smaller celebration won’t keep her from going all out.

“Oh I’m going to dress up and come out you know,” says Geiger. “My friends are coming from Tennessee for the same reason because we always enjoy Folly Gras so.”

The Mardi Gras celebration will take place Saturday, February 22nd from 1 to 6pm on Center Street. The bars participating have drink and food specials as well as some events planned for those attending.