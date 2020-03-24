Folly Beach City Council suspends short term rentals, adopts restrictions to protect residents

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – More precautions are being taken on Lowcountry beaches to make sure everyone stays safe from the spread of COVID-19. Among the precautions, restricting rentals and who’s allowed on the beaches.

Folly Beach City Council took steps during a special meeting to increase restrictions on the island after limiting access to residents and essential workers last Friday. Officials talked about closing beaches completely but voted to leave them open to residents.

“It’s really tough and it’s not an easy decisions and you know like I said at the beginning of the meeting I could have made some of these decisions with an executive order,” says Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.

Mayor Goodwin says it’s been tough times but city leaders have worked together to make sure everyone stays safe from the spread of the Coronavirus.

Among the decisions made today includes allowing contractors who have current permits to stay on the island but restricting them to their work sites as well as adding new restrictions on those visiting.

“Well at this point in time we’ve restricted short terms rentals to, until April the 30th, no new check-ins,” says Goodwin.

Mayor Goodwin says residents need to continue following the CDC recommendations and taking measures to protect themselves from Coronavirous even with the restrictions in place.

“It’s here, it’s not just at Folly Beach it’s in the Lowcountry,” says Goodwin. “It’s here so don’t get lulled into a sense of oh well I’m not going to be getting it.”

Dave Miller who lives on Folly Beach believes City Council is making the right decisions to protect it’s residents.

“Yeah it’s a tough time and I think they did a good job,” says Miller. “I think keeping the beaches open for the residents is the right decision.”

Residents of Folly Beach say they are happy that the beaches will remain open to the residents but continue to urge the importance of social distancing and limiting the sizes of gatherings.