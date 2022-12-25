FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Folly Beach Fishing Pier will reopen on December 26 after two years of construction.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) provided an update on the refurbishment project Sunday, saying crews have finished the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier.

Reconstruction began in October 2020. Officials planned to complete the project in the Spring of 2023, however, the pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open on December 26.

“We are thrilled to be opening the new Folly Beach Pier just in time for the holidays,” said Kevin Bowie, executive director of the CCPRC.

“The Folly Beach Pier is a Lowcountry icon and we look forward to welcoming our community and visitors for generations to come.”

Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier December 2022 Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission

Officials with CCPRC said the pier needed to be replaced because it was deteriorating and its wooden piles had been impacted by marine boring worms.

The new pier has a similar footprint as the original but includes upgraded covered shelters and ocean views.

The new pier features the following:

Diamond Head platform at the end of the pier is 7,500 square feet in size

Shade structures and benches

Wooden walkway panels designed to break away in the event of a large storm

Unobstructed ocean views, more efficient pedestrian access and modern improvements

Two locations of the pier were slightly widened and covered, at 33 feet wide, allowing additional space for fishing

Concrete pilings and substructure, with wooden walkway and railings

Longer lifespan than wooden piers (expected to be 65+ years)

1,049 feet in length

228 concrete pilings

Most of the pier is 25 feet wide

22 feet above sea level

Amenities at the Folly Beach Pier will continue to include restrooms, the Pier 101 Restaurant and Bar, beach access, showers, and the Gangplank Gift & Tackle Shop.

According to CCPRC, the Folly Beach Pier’s parking lot will undergo renovations in January. During this time, the parking lot along with the pier, restrooms, gift shop, beach access, and Pier 101 restaurant will be closed.

The pier’s special events are scheduled to return in 2023, including fishing tournaments and the Moonlight Mixer dance series.

The pier will be 8 a.m. to sunset.