FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach Police said there were no major issues on Thursday after rumors circulated about a large party.

According to police, they ramped up presence in response to a social media post promoting a spring break beach party, scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

“To be honest, I think if it’s something that is known, that I think law enforcement on Folly would do their job to make sure everyone is safe and able to enjoy their time. Especially knowing that you have visitors from other states and other places for spring break for children. I feel safe. I feel like law enforcement will be able to handle it, keep it under control,” said Cherilyn Tarver who is visiting Folly from Charlotte.

Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath told News 2 officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and neighboring local agencies were in the city to help monitor any potential issues.

“We’ve been here for over two hours, and of course we’re retired firefighters, we would notice anything like that. We have seen absolutely nothing to incur that anything suspicious was going on,” said Debra Mathey of Ladson, who visited Folly Thursday.

Word of the potential party sparked concern after a shooting on Isle of Palms left five people injured by gunfire last Friday. IOP Police said the incident happened during a “senior-skip day” gathering.

“I guess there was a lot of teenagers that were involved in that. It’s just not good. It’s a bad thing,” said Folly Beach goer, Dale Mathey.

Folly Beach Police said they plan to have an increased presence all weekend.