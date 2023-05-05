FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath says his department does a lot of traffic enforcement and they will be out patrolling all night.

It’s Cinco de Mayo which means thousands across the Lowcountry will celebrate into the night.

On Folly Beach, law enforcement wants to make sure people celebrate responsibly and make it home safely.

“Folks need to understand,” Gilreath said, “‘Hey, I’m going to go out tonight and I want to have a good time, so I kind of need to prearrange how I’m going to get home.’”

Gilreath says their goal is to prevent those under the influence from getting behind the wheel, but sometimes, that can be a challenge.

“When you got a few thousand people and just a small handful of police officers,” he said, “you can’t catch all of them.”

And because of this, Gilreath is asking people out celebrating to make sure they look out for their own personal wellbeing, and the lives of others.

“We need to do a better job of folks making better decisions,” he said, “and understanding how much of a selfish and dangerous decision it is to get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking or ingesting narcotics.”

Police are warning against drunk driving one week after an impaired driver, allegedly driving 65 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone, struck a wedding party riding on a low-speed vehicle that resulted in the bride being killed and the groom being seriously injured just hours after their wedding.

Gilreath says on nights like tonight, they also have officers out on foot interacting with people who appear to be intoxicated.

“Making contact,” he said, “trying to get them to get a ride rather than walking in the street or going to a car.”

He says his force takes several measures to keep drunk people out of the driver’s seat and assist them in getting back home.

“It’s a routine thing for us to assist and contact an Uber or other ride shares,” Gilreath said, “a taxi, whatever it may be to try get folks a ride home rather than let them drive.”

Jamie Lee Komoroski was arrested after last Friday’s fatal accident and is facing felony DUI resulting in death charges.