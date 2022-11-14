FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Over 300,000 cubic yards of sand washed away from Folly Beach and into the Atlantic Ocean during Tropical Storm Nicole.

“It’s really bad. The beach basically had lost all the re-nourishment that the Army Corps of Engineers placed here as a result of Hurricane Ian,” said Dr. Nicole Elko, the Coastal Consultant for the City of Folly Beach.

The beaches at 4th and 13th Streets faired the worst according to Dr. Elko, who is out on the beach surveying the losses this week.

The erosion was bad after Hurricane Ian, but with the two storms combined the damage was the worst since 2012.

“The last re-nourishment put 1.4 million cubic yards of sand on the beach,” said Dr. Elko.

During the surveying process, Dr. Elko uses a GPS device that pinpoints her location in relation to points on the beach with the help of 15 satellites.

“The survey is actually a cross section of the beach. We come in before hurricane season and measure that cross section of the beach. If a storm does come through, we can measure the cross section again. The difference between those two lines is the volume lost,” said Dr. Elko.

During high tide, Dr. Elko is on the shore surveying the coastline up to the end of the dunes.

But, at low tide, she has to put on a wetsuit and wade into the water to survey erosion at lower points like off shore sandbars.

“It’s a fun job because you’ll go from being in a wetsuit in the ocean to having to talk to the mayor or even the governor about the importance of rehabilitating the beaches,” said Dr. Elko. “The beach is the economy on Folly Beach. Everyone that comes to Folly Beach is coming here for the beach. It’s critically important for us to maintain it and restore it.”

The City of Folly Beach will finish its study this week, estimate the losses and then request help from the Army Corps of Engineers in the coming weeks.