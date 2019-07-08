FOLLY BEACH, S.C (WCBD) – The city of Folly Beach wants to make it harder for you to ditch your boat in their waters.

Currently, the state does not have strict laws against boats being left, however, they are allowing municipalities to create stronger laws.

Folly is taking the first step to create a law.

The new ordinance would prohibit mooring near bridges and the public boat landing.

It would also require local approval for temporary mooring that includes proof of ownership, registration and compliance with basic environmental and safety standards.

Four state agencies will review the proposed law.