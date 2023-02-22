CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry Food Bank is feeling the impacts of inflation.

There were a dozen people, walking into the food bank to get help, in just an hour on Wednesday morning.

Experts say this increase is need isn’t going to level out any time soon.

“The market indicators are saying this is going to last awhile,” Lowcountry Food Bank Chief Developer, Brenda Shaw said.

The need for food help has tripled since 2020, from serving an average of 150 customers a month to now 600.

Shaw says the finger can be pointed at a few things, but primarily inflation.

“People who are already struggling or living paycheck to paycheck, those extra costs for food really are felt,” Shaw said.

The food bank is feeling the extra costs too.

“Food costs more, transportation is about 40% higher than what we budgeted for,” Shaw said.

However, even in a tight financial time, Shaw says they’re still meeting the challenge of fighting hunger.

“If we can help put food on the table for their families, if we can help them just a little bit, that’s what we’re here to do,” Shaw said. “We get about 40% of our food donated from retail partners.”

A big reason the foodbank is able to keep their doors open, they say is the community’s help. You can find out how to donate here.