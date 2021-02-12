Former CCSD board member speaks out on district’s handling of incident involving former teacher

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Charleston County School Board member is speaking out saying he’s upset with the way the district handled an alleged incident involving a former Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood teacher. The teacher was found allegedly passed out with a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Former Board Member Kevin Hollinshead says he and other board members weren’t informed of the alleged incident during his time on school board.

The incident occurred on February 14th, 2020 when a former Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood teacher was found passed out in a bathroom allegedly with methamphetmines. It happened at Trident Technical College.

Hollinshead says knowledge of the incident was never shared with the board as a whole despite higher-ups within the district having information on the events.

“I double checked with former board member Chris Collins and he wasn’t aware either,” says Hollinshead.

Hollinshead says CCSD’s Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer serve on the elementary’s board and knew of the alleged incident against Jesse Lerch whose teaching license was suspended earlier this week on Tuesday.

“They should’ve privy-ed the big board which was us – of something like that – that transpired,” says Hollinshead. “That’s malarkey right there.”

Hollinshead says the failure to inform the board at large wasn’t the first time information had been withheld from some CCSD school board members.

“The atmosphere on the board when I was there, only certain board members knew anything,” says Hollinshead. “A lot of things were kept from us.”

For Hollinshead, he says it goes beyond not sharing knowledge with district leadership.

“I just think it was kept from the general public,” says Hollinshead. “The general public needs to be aware of situations like that.”

And while Meeting Street Elementary operates under a public-private partnership with CCSD Hollinshead says the district should bare some responsibility for the school’s students.

“So in other words, you’re making an agreement with an organization that you claim that you’re trying to pass the buck back off to them that’s crazy,” says Hollinshead.

The Charleston County School District says even though the two operate under a public-private partnership, Meeting Street Schools is responsible for disciplinary action of staff at Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood. News 2 has reached out to Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood for comment on the story.