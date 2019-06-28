Former Clemson Tiger pays for funeral of upstate girl killed by gunfire

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Clemson football player says he will foot the bill for the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed last weekend in Anderson County.

Police say dozens of bullets hit the home of Ja’Naiya Scott, killing her and injuring an 18-year-old and another 11-year-old.

The donation for Ja’Naiya’s funeral was announced during a vigil.

“We got a call the other day from an NFL football player that’s going to pay for the funeral. His name is Shaq Lawson. Everybody give him a round of applause.

Lawson is currently the defensive end for the Buffalo Bills.

Regarding the shooting, police say they are following up on leads, but no arrests have been made.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

