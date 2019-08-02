Former N. Charleston church volunteer facing 10 new charges

A North Charleston church volunteer accused of sexually abusing more than a dozen children at church now faces more charges.

Thursday, a Dorchester County grand jury indicted Jacop Hazlett on ten new charges.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Hazlett sexually abusing children at the New Spring Church in North Charleston for months.

We’re told Hazlett admitted to investigators he took videos and pictures of many of the victims. Which led to five more victims and the ten new charges.

There are now at least fifteen victims and Hazlett faces twenty-three indictments.