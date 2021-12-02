Former SC Governor, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley first woman to receive prestigious award at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was honored for her leadership as a governor and a US Ambassador to the United States at The Citadel.

The former governor and UN Ambassador was honored for her leadership in front of The Citadel Republican Society, for the Nathan Hale Patriot Award. Which honors a state, local or national official for their leadership.

“It was the privilege of a lifetime to take my love for the state I was raised in, and I was blessed to serve in the United Nations,” says Ambassador Haley.

Citadel leaders say Ambassador Haley’s worldwide leadership made her the obvious choice for this award.

“She brought Boeing here and she was a steadfast champion for conservative values when she was governor and as an ambassador for the UN. She stood up next to North Korea, China and the other communist countries,” says John Mace McGrath, President of the Citadel Republic Society.

Local, state, and national leaders took to the podium to recognize Ambassador Haley’s hard work as a national and state leader.

“She was an incredible leader during her time as a governor for South Carolina,” says U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham.

As a governor and ambassador for our nation, Haley says she’s grateful for her roots and that’s what pushes her to make sure there are more good days on the way for the state.

“Everything I am and everything that I will ever be, was shaped by the people of the Palmetto State,” says Ambassador Haley.

The Republican Society is the largest club on The Citadel’s campus and has awarded past national and state leaders such as President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.