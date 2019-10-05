Former USA National Gymnast Rachael Denhollander shares her story of healing after abuse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center hosted former USA National gymnast Rachael Denhollander to tell her story of sexual abuse.

Denhollander was the first to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual assault in 2016. Nassar was the USA Gymnastics National Team doctor. After Denhollander came forward; hundreds more victims of his abuse followed.

He was convicted of multiple sexual assault crimes and sentenced to prison until 2069 at the earliest. Denhollander was the pivotal point for the case to see justice 16 years after her abuse.

Today, she is a lawyer and a mother of four. She recently published a memoir called ‘What is a Girl Worth?’

“My focus really is on just being faithful with what I’ve been given. And that’s really all that any of us can do,” says Denhollander. “All of us have different spheres of influence, all of us have different platforms, all of us have different passions and gifts. Be faithful to do good with what you’re given.”

Denhollander spoke on the complexity of child abuse and how it is still prevalent in today’s society; even in the Lowcountry.

“We would like to think of it as a fringe crime and it really isn’t. In this area alone Dee Norton Children’s Advocacy Center served over 1400 children,” she says.

Dee Norton’s Mission is to prevent child abuse and treat those going through the healing process in a comfortable environment.

Director of Development and Marketing Beverly Hutchison says that Dee Norton is able partner with local law enforcement and agencies to allow the child and family to come to one place.

“We ask them to partner with us so that the child and the family come to one place, one physical location…to access everything that the community has to offer,” says Hutchison.

Denhollander says that it’s organizations like Dee Norton that make a world of difference for a child going through abuse.

“It provides families and survivors a place to go where they’re going to be cared for, they’re going to be treated with skill and expertise,” says Denhollander.

“It also minimizes the trauma of having to retell your story and interface with law enforcement. So it’s really everything you need in one location; and that’s invaluable.”

