CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be visiting the Lowcountry this weekend.

On July 6, he will be in Sumter at the M.H. Newton Family Life Enrichment Center at 2:30 PM and he’ll be in Orangeburg at the Edisto Fork United Methodist Church at 6:00 PM.

Then on Sunday, July 7, he will be at a Charleston town hall at the International Longshoremen’s Association with state senator Marlon Kimpson at 3:00 PM.