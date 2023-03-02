NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The former Vice President of the United States paid a visit to North Charleston on Thursday to show support for area law enforcement.

Mike Pence joined North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other police officials for a roundtable discussion inside North Charleston City Hall.

“I truly believe that any conversation about law enforcement should begin with an affirmation and expressions of gratitude for what each one of you do, and the men and women that you lead, do every day,” said Pence.

Police chiefs, sheriffs and other leaders represented nearly every jurisdiction in the room. In his opening remarks, Pence said murders in the U.S. are up 30-40%, compared to 2019. He also said murder rates in South Carolina have gone up 50% in the last decade.

The former VP spoke out against the call to defund police departments, a sentiment shared by North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

“If you remove the funds from me, that means I have to let go of police officers. And most likely, the areas that are going to hurt the most are the challenged neighborhoods,” Chief Burgess said.

The roundtable talked about the problem of repeat offenders on the streets and the fentanyl crisis.

“The other day, we had an overdose death. I think 19 years old,” said Chief Dennis Turner with the Hanahan Police Department.

Many of the leaders spoke up about the problems facing their agency, including recruitment and retention. Pence jotted down notes as officials shared their takes.

Pence ended the discussion with words of encouragement.

“We are going to get it right. We are going to support law enforcement here in South Carolina and all across America. So help us God,” Pence said.

After visiting North Charleston, Pence stopped in Greenville, SC.