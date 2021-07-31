Fort Dorchester grad Jasmine Camacho-Quinn moving on in Olympics

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Excited family members cheered on Fort Dorchester grad Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Friday night while competing for gold in the Tokyo Olympics. Camacho-Quinn hurdled her way to the next round.

Camacho-Quinn crushed the competition coming in first in her heat and assuring she moves one step closer to a gold medal. She started her track and field career at Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston.

This is Camacho-Quinn’s second trip to the Olympics representing her home country of Puerto Rico, it’s also where her mother is originally from. Camacho-Quinn clipped a hurdle during the semifinals of the 2016 games in Rio De Janeiro and lost her chances at a medal.

Jasmine’s parents say the setback in Rio made her question whether she would continue to compete before changing coaches and finding her groove in Tokyo.

This time, she’s starting out on fire and her family couldn’t more thrilled to root her on. The family hosted a watch party Friday night at their Summerville home complete with Puerto Rican flags and lots of excited family members as Jasmine crossed the finish line.

Camacho-Quinn will compete again later this weekend to see if she bring some gold home to the Lowcountry.