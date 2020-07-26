Founder of Roberto’s Taco Shops passes away

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may not know the person, but you most likely know the restaurant chain.

The founder of Roberto’s Taco Shop, Dolores Robledo, 90, passed away last week. There are 77 of the restaurants in Nevada and California.

A news release describes Robledo as a devoted mother to 13 children, 39 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She and her husband, Roberto, opened their first taco shop in 1964 in San Diego. They opened their Nevada locations starting in 1990. There are 57 of the restaurants in the Las Vegas valley.

“A life well lived deserves to be beautifully remembered,” the news release said. “Dolores had been sharing her love for family and authenticity through each meal served. She has left the legacy of her love and perseverance.”

Robledo died on July 14. Visitation services will be held on July 29, 2020 in California, followed by a mass and committal service to be held on the 30. For more information on the location of each ceremony, please visit the full online obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com. View service dates, times, leave a condolence message or share a memory.