Four injured following shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a shooting in West Ashley on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on Saturday, December 19 at around 4:00 am at 3108 Sanders Road.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they determined at least one victim was shot at the location on Sanders Road.

The other three victims did not provide statements to the deputies.

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, but there is no updated information available on the victims’ conditions.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

